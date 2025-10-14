Getty Images

Kevin Federline is raising the alarm about his concerns for ex-wife Britney Spears in his new memoir “You Thought You Knew.”

Federline, who was married to Spears from 2004-2007, writes about her past psychiatric hold, co-parenting their sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, and how he feels Spears is doing today.

After Britney and Kevin split in 2007, a custody battle ensued, coming to a head with a standoff over the kids in January 2008. Afterward, Spears was taken away in an ambulance and placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

According to The New York Times, Kevin wrote of the January 2008 incident, “It was one of the hardest nights of my life. I felt sick over what she was going through. This was someone I had loved. Someone I had built a life with. The mother of my children.”

Spears herself addressed the 5150 hold in her memoir “The Woman in Me,” writing, “A swat team in black suits burst through the bathroom door as if I'd hurt someone. They tied me onto a gurney and took me to the hospital.”

By February 2008, she was under a conservatorship that lasted more than a decade.

While Kevin tells The New York Times, “We haven’t spoken in years,” Federline said he’s gained insight about Spears from their boys.

The Times reports that in one chapter, he explains why Sean and Jayden didn’t always want to stay with their mom.

Kevin claimed of their teenage years, “They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.”

In the book, Federline also addresses Britney’s life after her conservatorship ended in 2021.

Federline wrote, “The truth is, this situation with Britney feels like it’s racing toward something irreversible… It’s become impossible to pretend everything’s okay. From where I sit, the clock is ticking, and we’re getting close to the 11th hour. Something bad is going to happen if things don’t change, and my biggest fear is that our sons will be left holding the pieces.”

At one point, he writes that the “Free Britney” movement started from a “good place,” but may have left her without the help she needs.

He wrote, “All those people who put so much effort into that should now put the same energy into the ‘Save Britney’ movement. Because this is no longer about freedom. It’s about survival.”

Federline is asking fans to stand by his kids and his ex, writing, “Now, more than ever, they need your support. I’ve been their buffer for years, but now it’s bigger than me. It’s time to sound the alarm.”

While speaking with The Times, he added, “I’ve never, ever, once, been against Britney. I’ve only tried to help my sons have an incredible relationship with their mother. And it’s hard because when I really reflect on everything that’s happened — my kids do not know the woman that I married. And I’ve spent two decades trying to bridge that gap.”

A rep for Britney tells “Extra” that she is not commenting on Kevin’s book.