Katy Perry, 40, alluded to her romance with Justin Trudeau, 53, during her show at London’s O2 Arena on Monday.

The singer and the former Prime Minister of Canada were spotted hugging and kissing on a yacht in Santa Barbara over the weekend, before Katy jetted to the U.K. for her Lifetimes tour.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Katy made a cheeky comment onstage about her love life.

Perry, who was previously married to Brit Russell Brand and then engaged to Orlando Bloom, told the crowd, “London, England, you're like this on a Monday night after a whole day at work and a whole day at school? No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time… but not anymore.”

During the show an Englishman even tried to propose, but she laughed, telling him, “I wish you'd asked me 48 hours ago.”

As for Katy and Justin’s weekend rendezvous, a source told DailyMail.com, “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”

In the pics, Katy wore a one-piece swimsuit, while a shirtless Justin wore jeans.

Along with kissing, Justin was seen with his hands on her butt as they shared a tender embrace.

In July, Justin and Katy first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal.

He then showed his support at her Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

At the time, a source insisted that things weren’t serious between the two, telling the outlet, “She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off.”

The insider hinted that the romance had fizzled even thought they were texting “nonstop” in July, saying, “But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

Justin is Katy’s first public romance since calling it quits with ex Orlando Bloom after a six-year engagement.