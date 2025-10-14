Getty Images

Dating rumors are swirling about singer John Mayer and influencer Kat Stickler!

The two have been spotted together more than once in two days, as seen in photos posted by Deuxmoi.

A source told Us Weekly, “John sought her out and pursued her. Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John.”

According to the insider, the relationship is “still very new.”

They added, “He has been actively pursuing her, inviting her places and texting her often. She is interested and seeing where it goes.”

The source noted that Stickler “doesn’t think this will be a serious relationship,” but is “having fun” with Mayer.

In the past, Mayer has been linked to Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson, but he hasn’t been in a serious relationship in years.

Despite that, John expressed his desire to get married, telling Kelly Rizzo on her “Comfort Food” podcast last year, “I’ve never told anyone this. People don’t think I want to be married. I absolutely want to be married. You know the secret, which is that I’m actually fairly well-adjusted. I so badly want to get married if only for my wife to just know in her heart, like, ‘John will know what to do.’”

He went on, “I just think that level of being relied on is the hottest thing in the world to me. Like, ‘If my husband was here, he would know what to do. Call John. Call my husband.’ I just think… you’re a full grown-up when this is your romantic fantasy. You’re a fully-fledged grown-up.”

Stickler was last linked to “The Bachelorette” alum Jason Tartick.

Last year, Jason took to Instagram to announce the split, writing, “I am sad to share that Kat and I are no longer together. It’s fair to say that I love hard with all my heart and fall fast. Sometimes in life that works out and other times, it doesn’t. This time it didn’t.”