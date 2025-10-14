Brittany Cartwright Reveals Reason Behind Brandon Hanson Split

Getty Images

Brittany Cartwright and Brandon Hanson are going their separate ways.

Cartwright confirmed the news on her “When Reality Hits” podcast, telling listeners, “I’m single.”

The star of “The Valley” explained, “We actually did not last. We were very good friends before we started dating. It was kind of like a whirlwind relationship. It went into the public way sooner than we ever would have wanted it to.”

Brittany and Brandon, however, remain on good terms.

“We still care a lot about each other,” she said. “It ended amicably, but I just could not do the long distance, and he’s got a lot of obligations with his three kids and jobs, and we lived three hours away, so it was just too tough to keep it going. We really cared about each other. Hopefully, we can remain friends, but it’s just something I didn’t see that was going to be able to continue in the future.”

Brittany cleared up rumors Hanson paid for her mommy makeover, saying, “Your girl is single and definitely nobody paid for my surgery but me. I’m a boss baby, boss bitch, I got this. All by myself and I’m happy, actually.”

She’s also planning to stay single for now, saying, “I still got a lot of healing to do, a lot of learning to do, so I think being single for a little bit longer is what’s best for me. It was a short relationship, short couple of months.”

Cartwright and Hanson were first linked in August, one year after she filed for divorce from husband Jax Taylor.

When "Extra" spoke with Brittany in September she insisted that she was “not in a relationship.”

She added, “I’m definitely dating and just seeing where it goes… It’s just crazy, the whole world like says I’m in a relationship before I’m even ready.”