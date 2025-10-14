Alix Earle Says ‘DWTS’ Dedication Night with Little Sister Will 'Mean the World’ (Exclusive)

Instagram

Alix Earle and her “Dancing with the Stars” partner Val Chmerkovskiy chatted with Derek Hough to tease their Dedication Night dance with her little sister Izabel.

Alix said, “I'm excited. It's going to be a really special moment for me and my family, and having my sister in the dance is so cool. Like, I still can't believe I'm out here dancing, and then to have her with me is just going to mean the world to me.”

How is Izabel handling it? Alix said, “She's good. I mean, she got really close with Val over the past few days and she loves him now. So, she feels really comfortable with us. I think she's a little nervous, of course, to get out there, but she’s... hiding it well.”

Earle joked, “She'll probably be better than me.”

Val added, “The moments that she's in are the most important moments… so, it's really important that she comes in on time, doesn't get distracted at the audience, you know, it's a live show as well. So, it's an exciting stress… I think she's going to do a great job.”