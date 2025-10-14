Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Crashing Range Rover into Tree

Instagram

Alec Baldwin is speaking out after he crashed his wife Hilaria’s Range Rover into a tree in East Hampton on Monday with his brother Stephen in the car.

Baldwin shared an Instagram video explaining, “A guy cut me off in a truck… a garbage truck the size of a whale.”

Alec explained, “To avoid hitting him, I hit a tree, I hit a big fat tree, and crushed… my wife’s car. I feel bad about that, but it’s all fine, I’m fine and my brother’s fine.”

He added, “My wife’s car is pretty smashed up.”

Baldwin also thanked the town’s police department for coming to their aid.

Stephen’s rep also told TMZ, "Stephen is doing fine and is grateful no one was injured. He appreciates the concern, and he can confirm that he and Alec are both safe and well."