Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Docuseries & Final Show Concert Movie

Getty Images

Taylor Swift fans won’t want to miss two new projects she’s dropping on Disney+.

“Good Morning America” announced the news, revealing Swift is releasing the six-part docuseries “The End of an Era” and “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — The Final Show.”

The docuseries will debut with two episodes on December 12, followed by two episodes each week for the following two weeks. The concert film, featuring her December 8, 2024, closing show in Vancouver, Canada, will also premiere December 12.

Taylor shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”



“‘The Eras Tour | The Final Show,’ featuring the entire ‘Tortured Poets Department’ set, and the first two episodes of ‘The End of an Era,’ a 6-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries will be yours December 12th on @disneyplus.”

A trailer for the projects gives fans a glimpse behind the scenes of the epic tour, as well as including famous faces Travis Kelce, Sabrina Carpenter and Ed Sheeran.

The Eras tour included 149 shows and spanned March 17, 2023-December 8, 2024.

According to The New York Times, Swift sold more than $2 billion in tickets, “double the gross ticket sales of any other concert tour in history.”

She went on to release “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” movie in October 2023. According to Box Office Mojo, the film made more than $260 million worldwide.