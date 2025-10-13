SWNS

It looks like it’s on between Katy Perry and former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau!

The two were seen kissing on Perry’s yacht in Santa Barbara.

In the pics, Katy wore a one-piece swimsuit, while a shirtless Justin wore jeans.

Along with kissing, Justin was seen with his hands on her butt as they shared a tender embrace.

A source told DailyMail.com, “She pulled up her boat next to a small public whale-watching boat, then they started making out. I didn’t realize who she was with until I saw the tattoo on the guy’s arm, and I immediately realized it was Justin Trudeau.”

In July, Justin and Katy first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted having dinner together in Montreal.

He then showed his support at her Lifetimes tour stop in Canada.

At the time, a source insisted that things weren’t serious between the two, telling the outlet, “She’s busy, he’s busy. They have a lot going on, and the newness has worn off.”

The insider hinted that the romance had fizzled even thought they were texting “nonstop” in July, saying, “But there’s nothing negative about it. They just aren’t in constant communication anymore. That could change, but for now, it is what it is. It has cooled off.”

Justin is Katy’s first public romance since calling it quits with ex Orlando Bloom after a six-year engagement.