Naomi Watts Talks ‘Amazing’ Life Chapter That She Once Feared (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Naomi Watts was recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

“Extra” spoke with Naomi, who spoke about how the honor felt very “surreal” after how hard she has worked to get to this point.

She said with a big smile on her face, “I’ve been around for a long time and worked very, very hard to get to this point… It’s an out-of-body experience and I’m sure it’s going to sink in later, but it’s already sunk in there. I can’t believe it. It’s very special.”

Naomi, 57, also reflected on an “amazing” chapter in her life with her career flourishing, being married to Billy Crudup, and having so many dreams for her kids.

Watts kept it real, saying, “It’s one that we all feared as we especially in Hollywood as we grew older. We always thought, oh you know, it’s finishing. It’s all done by a certain age. It seems to be not true.”