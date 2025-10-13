Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Expecting First Child

Eminem is going to be a grandpa again!

His daughter Alaina Scott, 32, and her husband Matt Moeller are expecting their first child.

Alaina shared the happy news on Instagram along with photos of her surprising Matt with the news.

She wrote, “THE BEST OF YOU + ME,” adding, “For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way. There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear.”

Alaina added, “I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one🤍.”

Her sister Hailie Jade, 29, who just welcomed son Elliott Marshall McClintock in March 2025, wrote in the comments, “Sooo happy for you guys 🥹 can’t wait to be this little ones auntie & elliot is so excited to meet his cousin 🤍.”

Eminem’s brother Nathan posted, “Congrats I’m so excited for you guys! You’re gonna be great parents.” He then joked, “Stop making me old lol.”

Alaina and Matt tied the knot in 2023.

Eminem adopted his niece Alaina in the early 2000s. She is the biological daughter of his ex-wife Kim Mathers’ sister Dawn, who died in 2016.