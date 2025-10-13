Diane Keaton’s Friend Was ‘Stunned’ by the Star’s Recent Weight Loss

Getty Images

Diane Keaton’s friend Carole Bayer Sager saw the actress just weeks before she died.

The Oscar-winning songwriter opened up to People magazine about Keaton’s sudden weight loss leading up to her death on October 11 at 79.

“I saw her two or three weeks ago, and she was very thin," Bayer Sager said. "She had lost so much weight."

Bayer Sager went on to explain why Keaton had been spending so much time away from her dream home.

"She had to go to Palm Springs because her house had been damaged inside, and they had to clean everything," Sager said. "She was down there for a while, and when she came back, I was kind of stunned by how much weight she'd lost."

Bayer Sager insisted that Keaton was still “magic light for everyone,” adding, "I just loved her. She was so special, she just lit up a room with her energy. She was happy and upbeat and taking photographs of everything she saw. She was completely creative; she never stopped creating."

The women had collaborated to co-write what became Keaton’s first and last single, “First Christmas,” which was released in November 2024.

Bayer Sager, 81, shared, "She so loved recording this song. She was almost childlike about it."

The songwriter called Keaton “so authentic when she sang it,” praising her performance and noting, “She did such a beautiful job.”

Bayer Sager added of Keaton’s signature style, "She went to the movies always dressed like she was about to shoot another scene for ‘Annie Hall.’ She'd wear her hats and her jackets and her baggy pants and her belts. She was a fashion icon of her own making."

The women had once been part of a weekly movie group that included Bette Midler.

Midler, who co-starred with Keaton in “The First Wives Club,” shared a tribute on Instagram following her longtime friend’s death.