Goldie Hawn Leads Tributes to Diane Keaton: 'Shine Your Fairy Dust Up There, Girl'

Goldie Hawn, who starred with Diane Keaton in the 1996 comedy hit "The First Wives Club," wrote movingly of her friendship with the late star, who died unexpectedly Saturday at 79.

Hawn, also 79, poured her heart out on Facebook, writing, "We aren’t ready to lose you. You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination. How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to “shut up” honey. There was, and will be, no one like you."

She went on, "You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could. I was blessed to make 'First Wives Club' with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love.

Hawn also revealed, "We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends. Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows… maybe in the next life. Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend. I’m going to miss the hell out of you."

Keaton and Hawn's "First Wives Club" co-star Bette Midler, 79, wrote, “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was … oh, la, lala!"

Midler's post attracted shocked and saddened reactions from Julianne Moore, Eric McCormack ("Gutted"), Melba Moore, Jessica Alba, Katie Couric ("I am so so so sad"), Debi Mazar, Melanie Griffith, Carnie Wilson ("I can't control my tears" ), and more huge fans of the inimitable actress.

Getty Images

Woody Allen, Keaton's 89-year-old friend and former romantic partner, did not comment publicly, but is said to be "extremely distraught."

Mia Farrow, 80, even remembered Keaton fondly, in spite of Keaton's steadfast support when Farrow's daughter with Allen, Dylan Farrow, accused the living-legend director of sexually molesting her as a child. Farrow offered, “She was an absolutely wonderful actress- and a rare and fascinating person. Thoughts with her children and sisters. Rest in peace Diane.”

Hollywood legend Jane Fonda, 87, who is still reeling from the death of longtime pal Robert Redford, wrote on Instagram, "It’s hard to believe...or accept…that Diane has passed. She was always a spark of life and light, constantly giggling at her own foibles, being limitlessly creative…in her acting, her wardrobe, her books, her friends, her homes, her library, her world view. Unique is what she was. And, though she didn’t know it or wouldn’t admit it, man she was a fine actress!"

Candice Bergen, 79, told USA Today, "Diane was a true artist — tremendously gifted and uniquely talented in so many disciplines yet also modest and wonderfully eccentric. I will miss her terribly."

Steve Martin, 80, wrote simply, “Loved! La dee da, la dee da," quoting "Annie Hall" (1977), the film for which Keaton won her Oscar.

Eighty-one-year-old Michael Douglas remembered her with, “RIP to my friend Diane Keaton. A heartbreaking loss of one of the greatest icons in our industry. I have so many fond memories of working with Diane on our film And So It Goes nearly twelve years ago. Sending my deepest condolences to the Keaton family during this difficult time.”

Douglas' "Basic Instinct" co-star Sharon Stone replied to his words, "And [condolences] to you my friend and mentor."

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 64, wrote, “She was a revolutionary actor-both comedically and dramatically. She was a singular artist. I am so grateful to her and may she rest in peace."

Reese Witherspoon, 49, took time out from an event Saturday to address Keaton's death. “I just wanted to talk to you for one second because, and I’m gonna try to get through this without tearing up, but I don’t know if you guys heard that Diane Keaton passed. And I had to take a second to just really think about it because when I was 15 years old — Diane was really important she was one of my first mentors in this business — I was 15 years old and I was from Nashville, Tennessee, and I didn’t know anybody and I came on, it was my second maybe my third movie audition ever, and I auditioned for her and she looked at me after… and she goes, who are you?”

When she said, "I’m Reese Witherspoon. I’m from Nashville Tennessee,' she said Keaton replied, "Are you making that up? That accent that you’re doing? Well, you’re hired today, tomorrow [and] the next day. I don’t know who you are, but I’m excited to have you.'"

Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 54, who played Keaton's daughter in the "Father of the Bride" movies, wrote on Instagram, "Diane, working with you will always be one of the highlights of my life. You are one of a kind, and it was thrilling to be in your orbit for a time. Thank you for your kindness, your generosity, your talent, and above all, your laughter. 🙏🏻🕊️💔❤️❤️❤️."

Her kind words attracted sympathetic comments from Olivia Munn, LeAnn Rimes, Jessica Capshaw, and more.

Composer Marc Shaiman, 65, wrote that Keaton was a "true original" and "irreplaceable light."