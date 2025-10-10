Getty Images

“The Culpo Sisters” star Sophia Culpo and her boyfriend Michael Stevens have called it quits after two years of dating.

Her rep told People magazine, “The breakup was healthy, and they remain on good terms. While this chapter has closed, Sophia is embracing single life until the right person comes along and is excited for what the future holds."

The news comes more than a year after Sophia brought Michael as her date to sister Olivia’s wedding to Christian McCaffrey.

Sophia and Michael made it Instagram official when she posted pics of them in matching Halloween costumes in 2023.

They made their red-carpet debut at the 2025 People’s Choice Awards.

Culpo previously dated NFL player Braxton Berrios, but they split in March 2023.

Sophia announced their breakup when she posted a TikTok video with the hashtags “#SingleLife #Dating #SoSingle.”

In another TikTok, Sophia revealed that she was moving to California. She said, “In other exciting news, so, if you followed along on my family’s show, you know I used to live with Olivia and then I moved to the East Coast with my ex and now I’m back in California.”