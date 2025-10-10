Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare joint appearance in NYC on Thursday.

The couple hit the red carpet in black suits at Project Healthy Minds’ annual gala, where they received the Humanitarians of the Year award.

People magazine reports that Harry and Meghan later took the stage, where Meghan spoke about the challenges of parenting in modern times.

“Our children, Archie and Lilibet, are just 6 and 4 years old,” she said, adding, “Can you believe it?”

Markle went on, “Luckily, they’re still too young for social media, but we know that day is coming. Like so many parents, we think constantly about how to embrace technology’s benefits while safeguarding against its dangers. And that hopeful intention of separation is rapidly becoming impossible.”

Harry then spoke about how their Archewell Foundation initiative the Parents' Network is helping families who have experienced social media harm.

The prince said, "Tonight, we're all here together to focus on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time... This is a pivotal moment in our collective mission to protect children and support families in the digital age, and we cannot do it without you.”

They also talked about how The Parents' Network is working with ParentsTogether, a nonprofit that advocates for online safety.

Harry shared, "We knew this movement needed to grow. These families are not only up against corporations and lobbyists, many of whom spend tens of millions of dollars every year in suppressing the truth, but also algorithms designed to maximize data collection at any cost."

Meghan continued, "We know that when parents come together, when communities unite, waves are made. We've seen it happen and we're watching it grow and with your support we'll continue building a safer digital world for all of our children."