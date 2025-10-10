Nicole Richie on Sharing Clothes with Daughter Harlow: ‘She’s Effortless & Cool’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Richie grew up in front of the cameras, her style always on trend. Now, she’s telling “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about working with Fashionphile.

She dished, “Fashionphile is the number one destination to get pre-loved ultra luxury bags, jewelry, accessories. If I’m looking for a bag that I really love, probably fashionphile has it and they're in mint condition.”

Opening up about her own style, she said, “Let me just say that I’m a real accessories gal and I always have been, I love jewelry, and bags, belts sunglasses, scarves.”

Nicole also talked about sharing clothes with her 17-year-old daughter Harlow, who she says has an “effortless and cool” style.

“We’re pretty open with each other and we let each other borrow whatever we want,” she said. “My mom always let me take and borrow anything I wanted so that’s just the attitude we have.”

Nicole and Harlow, however, have different styles.

“She appreciates mine, but it's not hers,” adding, “She's like effortless and cool and just, you know, she's got her own thing going on.”

Plus, Nicole’s all about spooky season and getting ready for Halloween!

She joked, “I don’t even know if I’m invited anywhere, I’ll just dress up at home with my dogs.”

Nicole said she loves to celebrate the whole moth of October, adding, “I'm reading ‘Frankenstein.’ I'm excited to see the movie that's coming out, but this is when I'm watching ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘Friday the 13th,’ all the Stephen King movies. Like, I'm in a real zone.”

Richie also chatted about her good friend and former “Simple Life” co-star Paris Hilton, who is busy these days with little ones Barron and London.