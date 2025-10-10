Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is speaking out about moving through the most painful times in life, less than two weeks after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

Kidman opened up to Bazaar about aging and wisdom, saying, “As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned. I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned.”

She insisted, “I’m not big on telling people what to do, but I’m more than happy to share. Then, people can take tidbits, because we all know you tell somebody to do something, and they’re going to do what they want to do anyway. That’s true, right? So it’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying this is what I’ve learned, take from it what you will.”

Kidman later added, “The best part is the experiences that you've accumulated. So you go, ‘Oh, I’ve been here before. I actually know how to handle this now.’ Or, ‘Maybe I haven’t been in this place, but I've experienced something similar to this, and I do know that I will get through it.’ There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through.”

Nicole acknowledged, “You’re going to have to feel it. You’re not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You’re going to feel like you’re broken, but if you move gently and slowly — and it can take an enormous amount of time — it does pass.”

As for what is keeping her vibrant and energized, she said, “Life. Connection. People. Sharing ideas. And just actually being alive, I’m grateful to have that. I’m grateful to be a part of this world. I’m grateful to be surviving as a woman, as an actress, and as a producer, professionally and personally.”

The Oscar winner went on, “Also, my children [give me the] purpose of being their protector and their guide, promising them that I'm here and that, no matter what, there’s always a safe place to grow up in.”