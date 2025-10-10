Michael Bublé & Kelsea Ballerini on Reuniting for 'Voice' Season 28 Battles! (Exclusive)

Trae Patton/NBC

"Extra" caught up with Michael Bublé and his "The Voice" Season 28 Battles advisor Kelsea Ballerini!

Michael said of reuniting with his former competitor Kelsea this season, “We finished taping [Season] 27… Two days later, I was calling, going, ‘Hi, I miss you so much. What are you doing?’”

Kelsea added, “I was like, ‘Hey, I know that you're doing another season and if you wanted an advisor and you would maybe want me, I would really love to.’”

Ballerini revealed what she loves about being an advisor, saying, “It's really lovely because I get to be the cheerleader and be able to give whatever insight I can, but then also I don't have to make the hard decisions, because that is the worst part of being a coach.”

She also praised Michael’s team, saying, “Your team this year… really represents all kinds of music, all kinds of artists, all ages. Like, I really loved seeing that… and really being inspired by that.”

Michael talked about the competition this season with Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire, noting that he thinks Snoop might be the one to beat!

Bublé said, “Snoop is such a sweetheart… Niall is so empathetic… and then there's Reba... who is the coolest, honestly, like, she's the gangster.”

There is some healthy competition!

Michael revealed, “Niall is so competitive, but he's not secret about it… but so am I. I'm just not as public about it.”

As for who might take home the win, Bublé said, “There have been seasons where… we thought, we knew who might win,” adding of this season, “Honestly, I got to say, I think Snoop might be the one.”

Michael and Kelsea also shared the most important advice they give to the artists.

Ballerini explained, “My best advice is just for them to trust themselves. take what resonates and leave what doesn't. And it's not about him. It's not about any of the other coaches. It's about the artists being true to themselves and finding themselves through this process.”

Bublé agreed, “My advice is always the same with them. It's that they have been given the greatest gift in the universe. When God gives you the gift to fall in love with music, there is no losing.”

Kelsea opened up about how the show feels like family, saying, “It does feel like some version of like a family to come back to… whether it's between the coaches, between the artists, or between like everyone backstage, it really is about trying to uplift people and make it a really safe and healthy environment.”

Michael added, “It’s real,” as he pointed out that many of the coaches have continued working with their artists after the show.