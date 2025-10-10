Bradley Cooper Reacts to ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Prequel Rumors: ‘It'd Be Amazing’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Bradley Cooper hit the red carpet for the New York Film Festival premiere of this new comedy-drama “Is This Thing On?” which he co-wrote, stars in, and directed.

“Extra’s” Paul Costabile spoke with Bradley, who is reportedly in talks to star in the “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel with Margot Robbie.

Playing coy on his involvement, Cooper commented, “Let’s see, but all I know is Margot is incredible and her and Tom [Ackerley], her husband, as a producing couple are incredible. I love their work ethic. It’d be amazing.”

In "Is This Thing On?" Will Arnett plays Alex, a man who's facing middle age and divorce. He finds new purpose in the New York stand-up comedy scene, while his wife Tess (Laura Dern), confronts the sacrifices she made for their family.

Bradley spoke about the theme of "midlife catharsis," noting, “I’ve hit crises in my life. I’ve never aligned them to age, just situational or where you are in your life... I don’t really think that’s how life works, you know? It’s so specific... Everybody's in a certain place."

He continued, "That's what I wanted to investigate, like, what happens when somebody who’s already achieved greatness — you know, like Tess, Laura character — what happens if someone who actually never even tried to climb the mountain, and those people are together? And then you had your kids that were able to be a focus, but then what happens when that’s not enough?... What happens, you know, when you’re an empty-nester?”

He said of Arnett's character turning to stand-up, "Just speaking to strangers who are listening, people tend to be more honest. You know, it's interesting."

As for if he uses art that way himself, Cooper shared, "Never consciously, ever, but if I look back, I'm like, 'Oh, that period of my life, for sure.' The more I'm in tune with myself, the more whatever I'm doing artistically is gonna be a direct reflection of whatever's happening."

Bradley also gushed about fatherhood and how his favorite thing is to people watch with his daughter on the stoop. "It's the best," he said of being a dad.

Cooper added, "For example, like, we did the press conference, first people to see the movie today. Then I, you know, picked her up from school, took her to jiujitsu, then just came here. You know, so you're like, "Oh, first time anybody's seeing the movie." You're like, "I don't know if people are gonna like it," then you tell yourself, like, "It doesn't matter. You did what you wanted." You know? And all that, like, goes away, and then it's like, your daughter, pick her up. You're in jiujitsu. You're sitting in a, you know, in a basement. You know what I mean? Isn't that the best?"

When Paul remarked that fatherhood is "humbling," Bradley agreed, "Oh, it's crazy... just the logistics of parenting."