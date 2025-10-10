Ben Affleck Reacts to Oscar Buzz for Ex Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Getty Images

We’re all caught up in Jennifer Lopez’s web as she promotes “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” her new musical movie that’s garnering Oscar buzz!

The biggest shocker from her media blitz? Jennifer reunited with her ex-husband Ben Affleck at the movie’s NYC premiere, which his company Artists Equity produced.

He raved that it was a role Jennifer was born to play and reacted to the Oscar conversation.

Affleck said, "She’s amazing in the movie. I just can’t wait for the audiences to see the movie. I’m as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really, really excited to be here tonight.”

Affleck praised Jennifer’s work ethic, saying, “It was obvious to me very early on in Jennifer’s involvement in this that she was gonna die or be great. You know, she just was gonna give it her all, and she did. She worked enormously hard. This role, you get to see, like, all of her many gifts. You know, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, the classic musicals and, obviously, can do contemporary dance and all that."

He continued, "She really does it all in this movie, the acting and the singing and the dancing and kind of embodies the whole spirit of it."

Ben emphasized, "She's fabulous, although that shouldn't be any surprise to anyone."

Affleck isn’t letting the Oscar buzz surrounding the movie go to his head, though! He commented, “I like try to develop my own standard for what I really like and think is great, and as such, I’m enormously proud of the movie. I always will be. I love this movie.”

Lopez praised Ben in our interview as well, saying, “It was a hard movie to get made, and if it wasn’t for Artists Equity and Ben financing it with Mohari, then it wouldn’t have been made.”