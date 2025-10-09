Getty Images

Amid their nasty battle over their Château Miraval, Angelina Jolie is demanding money from ex Brad Pitt!

In new court papers, obtained by “Extra,” Jolie is requesting $33,000 from Pitt to pay for her legal fees, months after he filed a motion for her to turn over private messages between her and her team.

The declaration stated, “Jolie, through counsel, repeatedly asked Pitt to withdraw [the motion]. She even warned him numerous times that if the Court denied Pitt’s motion, Jolie would ask the Court to order Pitt to pay Jolie’s attorneys’ fees opposing the motion. Pitt still refused to withdraw it. Jolie thus requests that the Court order Pitt to reimburse her for the substantial attorneys’ fees she was forced to incur.”

Jolie also detailed how their separation affected her financially. She wrote, “The events leading to my need to separate from my ex-husband were emotionally difficult for me and our children. Upon filing for divorce, I left him control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”

According to Jolie, she and her kids haven’t returned to Miraval, due to “the painful events leading to the divorce.”

“Post-separation, I immediately began to look for a new house for me and our children, initially renting a home while looking for a more stable solution,” Jolie noted.

“Because I wanted to ensure that Brad remained an important part of our children’s lives, I looked to buy a property near his home. At the time, my savings were tied up in Miraval, and I had not asked Brad for alimony or any other financial support. I was also very concerned about the health of our children, and so, for approximately two years, I declined work so that I could focus my attention on caring for our children and their recovery.”

Due to her decision to cut back on work, Angelina claimed, “I was therefore not in a position to buy outright a home for our children in Los Angeles. I asked Brad to loan me the money to buy a home, which he agreed to do with interest.”

Jolie also recalled her 2017 conversations with Pitt to buy her interest in Miraval, saying, “These discussions were always difficult for me, due to my deep emotional ties to our family home there and how our relationship ended. Miraval was one of the first major investments we made together, and it was a focal point of our family life. We were married there, I spent part of my pregnancy there and I brought our twin children home there from the hospital. To have such a sudden break from my home and memories has been hard, and it was especially difficult for the children to have their lives so disrupted.”

As for the NDA that Pitt allegedly asked her to sign in 2021 following her domestic violence claims, she said, “There was no practical need for the NDA, as I had not pressed charges or spoken out about the events that led to our divorce. In fact, for the previous five years, I had never publicly said a word about his actions. As the mother of our children, as well as an advocate for victims of violence around the world, I found his demand extremely painful.”

She went on, “Although I had always voluntarily kept Brad’s actions confidential for the health of our family and had no plans to ever publicly disclose the facts, I could not agree to this coercive demand.”

Their talks over her stake in Miraval then broke down and Jolie ended up selling her interest to Stoli Group.

In July, Pitt requested to gain access to messages between Stoli Group’s Alexy Oliynik, Jolie, and her team over the deal.

Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy opposed Pitt’s motion, writing in the court docs, “The attorney-client privilege is a bedrock of American jurisprudence and a vital protection to clients in litigation. Yet [Pitt] moves to compel [Jolie] to produce 126 privileged communications where Jolie and several of her closest advisors are discussing her lawyers’ legal advice. The motion is a transparent attempt to invade Jolie’s privileged communications with her lawyers and should be denied for many reasons.”

Brad and Angelina finalized their divorce in late 2024.