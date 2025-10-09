Getty Images

Victoria Beckham is exposing her secrets in her new self-titled Netflix documentary.

From her eating disorder to teetering on the brink of financial ruin to spending way too much on office plants, she’s revealing it all.

Victoria and her kids, minus her son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola (who briefly appear in one episode), were on the red carpet Wednesday night for the premiere of the three-part series.

It was a mini Spice Girls reunion, too, as Posh Spice was joined by Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm. Only Melanie Brown was missing from the London event.

While Victoria posed for cameras on the carpet, in the doc she’s setting the record straight about her famous public appearances.

“I've looked miserable for all these years because… I didn't realize that when I smile, which I do, I smile from the left. If I smile from the right, I look unwell.”

The biggest shocker, however, may be her admission that she suffered an eating disorder after getting heat from the tabloids about her appearance.

She shares in the series, “Was I fat, was I thin? I don't know. You lose all sense of reality. I was just very critical of myself. I didn't like what I saw. I've been everything from Porky Posh to Skinny Posh. I could control my weight, and I was controlling it in an incredibly unhealthy way. When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying.”

While she’s now worth an estimated $450 million, banking big bucks with the Spice Girls and her beauty brand, Victoria racked up losses of more than $87 million after launching her fashion line in 2008. It didn’t make a profit until 2023.

She recalled, “I almost lost everything, and that was a dark, dark time. I used to cry before I went to work every day because I felt like a firefighter. We were tens of millions in the red.”

Beckham went on, "Yes, I’m going home to my husband, but I’m going home to my business partner as well. And so I would talk to him about it. I had to. He was invested. And I hated it. I absolutely hated it.”

David recalled her asking, “Can I have some — we need some more money. The business needs more money,”

He said the difficult reality was, “I didn’t have the money to keep doing this and eventually I was like, ‘This cannot continue.’”

Eventually she found an investor and business partner in David Belhassen.

Belhassen knew he needed to make sweeping changes, at one point revealing her wild spending on office plants!

“For years she had people telling her what she wanted to hear,” he said. “I remember one of the expenses was the office plants. 'Cause she loves plants. And it was costing like £70,000 a year. And then there was someone who was coming to water the plants for £15,000 a year.”

Looking back at her business troubles, Victoria shared, “Part of the problem was people were really afraid to tell me no. People thought that I wasn’t used to hearing, ‘no.’ I’ll hold my hands up and be accountable for things that I have done that I should have done and could have done differently, and I was in debt. There was a lot I had to change. I realized I’d lost my way.”