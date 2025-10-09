‘The Woman in Cabin 10’: Why Keira Knightley Says Filming on Yacht Wasn’t Luxurious (Exclusive)

“The Woman in Cabin 10” star Keira Knightley and director Simon Stone are dishing on the murder mystery thriller, which is based on the Ruth Ware novel!

“Extra” spoke with the duo about the movie, in which Keira plays a journalist who’s on a lavish yacht assignment when she sees a passenger go overboard.

Keira and Simon opened up about the perks and the challenges of filming on a yacht for three weeks

Simon said, ‘The perks are the way the film looks. Everything else is a compromise.”

Keira admitted that she couldn’t wait to get off the vessel, saying, “The yacht is extraordinary, but it’s built to have 12 guests and 25 crew. When you’re filming on it, we had the 25 crew of the boat and then we had 70 crew members to make the film, and then about 20 cast. We weren’t allowed to touch the walls and we weren’t allowed to touch the carpet and we weren’t allowed to touch the furniture. We weren’t allowed to eat anywhere… and it was very cold in the English Channel.”

Despite the filming issues, Keira shared that she loves a thriller!

She said, “It’s my happy place is a thriller… I like to guess who did it. I like to guess what the twists are. I like to feel the tension. I like all of it.”

While she likes making movies in general, Keira doesn’t like watching herself on screen!

She quipped, “I’m not watching it. My face is all over it.”

Keira was happy to play her character, who she called a “proper hero.” She explained, “I think she was a fascinating character because that singularity when everyone’s saying that you’re nuts, that kind of belief that you know the truth and everybody else is saying that you don’t, that’s something quite rare with people.”