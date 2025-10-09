‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brendan Hunt Marries Longtime GF Shannon Nelson

Getty Images

Brendan Hunt, 53, and Shannon Nelson are husband and wife!

The “Ted Lasso” star, who plays Coach Beard on the show, and his girlfriend longtime girlfriend said “I do” in Ireland last month.

Hunt shared photos from the wedding on Instagram, writing, “Oh wait! I totally forgot to mention- me and @snoopshann got married in Ireland a couple weeks ago. NBD. It was done with way less lead time than you’re supposed to give, and way fewer guests than we would have liked to have under normal circumstances.”

One photo showed Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, standing between them, indicating he may have been their officiant!

Brendan wrote in the caption, “And we’re pretty sure the dude who married us was only pretending to be a priest. But we just about pulled it off.”

He continued, “The bride was stunning, while the groom cleaned up reasonably well. It was all quite lovely, and best of all our little boys got to see it.”

Fans could see from the photos that Shannon wore a gorgeous off the shoulder floral gown while Brendan chose a green velvet tux.

Hunt closed with, “Shout out to all the young-at-heart lovers out there. In the words of my aunt Ellen, ‘It’s so much better to have a teammate.’”

Nelson shared photos as well, writing, “A wedding. A perfectly Irish day set the stage for what was the best day of my life. Look at my husband! Look at him 😍.”

Referencing their sons, Sean, 4, and Archibald, 1, the bride continued, “Our children walked me down the aisle and watched as their Dad and I said our vows and tied our family together in the most quiet, musical, silly and lovely way and then we danced until my shoe leather wore off.”

She also included a photo of their cake… topped with Sally and Pig-Pen from “Peanuts”!