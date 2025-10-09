Getty Images

Taylor Swift is dishing on the time Travis Kelce mixed up Hugh Grant’s wife and Greta Gerwig.

Swift stopped by “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday to promote her new album “The Life of a Showgirl” and recalled how Travis and a bevy of A-listers attended one of her London Eras Tour shows in June 2024.

Taylor recalled telling Travis ahead of time that his favorite director, Greta Gerwig, was in the VIP tent and the football player was excited to meet the “Barbie” filmmaker.

After the show, Swift was chatting with Travis who “had just as many shots as everyone else,” and he gushed about meeting Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant and Liam Hemsworth.

When she asked if he got to meet Greta, he told her, “I did… I think I told an annoying joke that she's heard too many times.”

Travis went on to explain to Taylor, “I walked up to her and I was like, 'I love “Barbie.” I'm just Ken, too.’ And then I pointed to you."

He said Gerwig “smiled politely, but she didn't say anything,” which Swift thought was “out of character” for Greta.

Travis went on to tell Taylor, “She was talking to Hugh Grant all night, so I think they might be doing a movie together. Like, they were really, really close. Like, I'm talking about, like, they were dancing all night. Like, had all these inside jokes. They kind of seem like they're like soulmates."

Swift recalled telling her man, "The tea is crazy tonight, Travis."

She goes on, “I'm kind of scrolling on my phone and he's like telling me about the rest of the night. He's like, ‘And there's this family up front that I was dancing with all night. They were so fun. They were like my best friends. I wish I knew who they were.’”

As she’s scrolling, she starts seeing videos of Travis dancing with Greta at the show and tells him, “Travis, here's a video of you with Greta. It feels like… It feels like she thought the joke was funny.”

He replied, “Oh, that's not Greta."

Taylor did the math and realized that Travis thought Hugh’s wife Anna Eberstein was Greta and that’s why he only got a polite nod.

Seth teased, “The bad news for you is he has face blindness and the good news is he can recognize true love.”

Hugh never mentioned the confusion as he praised Taylor and gave a shoutout to Travis after that London show on X, writing, Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet”