Scott Hoying Teases His ‘DWTS’ Dedication, Rylee Arnold Explains Skipping Tour (Exclusive)

“Dancing with the Stars” duo Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold visited “Extra” to chat with our Derek Hough after their “High School Musical”-inspired salsa on Disney Night.

Rylee said of moving ahead in the competition, “I’m so grateful we made it to this week. I’m excited to get into it.”

Scott opened up about how much he is growing through the experience and said it’s more emotional than he expected.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s super scary, but I feel like I’m growing so much and it’s been amazing… It’s as intense as I thought it would be but I’m more emotional that I thought I would be.”

He also teased a very special Dedication Night dance for his husband Mark.

“I want to dedicate it to my husband Mark, because I feel like he’s just changed my life in so many ways,” Scott said. “I’m so in love and we just celebrated our two-year wedding anniversary. I’ve written so many songs about him and so I really just wanted to dance to a song and have him there.”

Plus, Rylee Arnold shared why she won’t be on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour this year.

“Last tour my health declined a lot,” she said. “I have Type 1 diabetes and that is just my biggest priority is staying healthy for as long as I can. It just isn’t realistic with tour life, living on a bus, multiple shows. I sadly had to make the decision to step away just for my health and just have that time to get healthy and get better.”