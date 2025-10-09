‘Peacemaker’: Frank Grillo Addresses Not Knowing Who John Cena Was! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

After a yearslong wait, the giant “Peacemaker” finale is almost here!

Frank Grillo is General Rick Flag Sr., and after starring in this summer’s “Superman,” he’s facing off against John Cena’s Chris Smith aka Peacemaker.

“Extra” spoke with Frank about his headline-making admission about John.

He said, “I got ridiculed because I said I didn’t know who John Cena was... It’s not that I didn’t know who he was, I didn’t know how big of a star he was.”

Grillo praised Cena, saying, “I’ve come to learn how amazing of a human the guy is.”

Frank also opened up about the gone-viral dance that kicks off every episode. He commented, “It’s the most awful thing I’ve ever done in my life. It was intense rehearsals, like a Broadway show, and I’m not a dancer and it was horrible. It was two days of misery, and I start to laugh.”