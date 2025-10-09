Getty Images

Drake has been dealt a loss in court.

On Thursday, his lawsuit against his record label Universal Music Group was dismissed.

In January, Drake sued for defamation after Universal Music Group released and promoted Kendrick Lamar’s hit song “Not Like Us.”

In the song, Lamar called Drake a “certified pedophile.”

District Judge Jeannette Vargas made the call that Kendrick’s track features a “nonactionable opinion” that is not defamatory.

“Although the accusation that Plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts about Plaintiff,” Judge Vargas explained.

Judge Vargas said, “The fact that the Recording was made in the midst of a rap battle is essential to assessing its impact on a reasonable listener. Even apparent statements of fact may assume the character of statements of opinion… when made in public debate, heated labor dispute, or other circumstances in which an audience may anticipate the use of epithets, fiery rhetoric or hyperbole.”

After the dismissal, a representative for UMG told Variety, “From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career.”