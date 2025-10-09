Darius Rucker & Emily Deahl Engaged!

Instagram

Darius Rucker, 59, and his girlfriend Emily Deahl, 33 are engaged!

The country singer shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for showing me a level of happiness I have never known. The day I met you I knew I didn’t want to go another one without you. Now I don’t have to.”

In the first photo, the “Hootie & the Blowfish” frontman is down on one knee as he pops the question to a smiling Emily.

In the second pic, she’s smiling from ear to ear as he kisses her cheek.

Deahl posted the proposal on her Instagram Stories, explaining to her followers why she’s been pretty private about their relationship.

"I never intended on keeping this part of my life from you guys for so long, but somewhere along the way of loving him I discovered how sacred love is to me," Deahl said. "And all I wanted to do was protect it."

Emily, who had briefly shown a glimpse of Rucker on Instagram once before, went on, "But damn I'm glad I don't have to spend the time photoshopping him out of every photo now 🥳."

For his part, Darius just went public with the relationship in September with an Instagram selfie taken in Las Vegas.

He shared, “Wizard of Oz at @spherevegas with my love & my boys. 1000/10!!!!!”