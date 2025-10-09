'90 Day Fiancé': Meet Pattiya & Her Much Younger Plumber/Stripper BF Dylan (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way”!

In the clip, we meet Dylan, a plumber/stripper from Tasmania and Pattiya, an exotic dancer from Texas.

He explains, “I started stripping and the phone started ringing. A few years later, ‘Australia's Got Talent’ came to town. And I ended up actually making it all the way to the grand finale of that show. And then suddenly, I'm “Thunder from Down Under” MC in Las Vegas… and that’s when I met Pattiya.”

She adds, “I moved to Las Vegas because my love life was a mess. I was married twice. I was separating from my husband and I was not looking for love. One night, I was working and Dylan came in.”

He recalls, “I looked up on a podium and she just looked beautiful. We just started talking and then yeah, I was just really just smitten with her.”

Pattiya, holding her breasts, jokes, “He fell for these right away. It was love at first boob sight.”

They’re finally ready to build a live together in Tasmania after more than a decade of on-and-off long-distance love.

But with a 20-year age gap between Pattiya and her younger Aussie BF, they face more than just cultural differences.