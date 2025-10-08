Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift’s Sexy Song ‘Wood’

YouTube/Getty

Taylor Swift has everyone talking about her sexy song “Wood”… including her fiancé Travis Kelce.

The track, off her latest album “The Life of a Showgirl,” pays homage to Travis with innuendo-laden lyrics like, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He (ah!)matized me / And opened my eyes. / Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

On the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis’ brother Jason asked him about tune.

Jason teased, “’Wood’… great, great soundtrack,” which made Travis laugh out loud.

Jason then asked point-blank, “How do you feel about ‘Wood’?”

Travis replied, “It's a great song.”

Jason wondered, “Do you feel… cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”

Travis started to say, “No, any song that she references me in is a very…” before Jason interrupted, “This is a very specific you… it’s not just you, it’s an appendage… It’s a very specific thing.”

Travis played coy, asking, “What?” adding, “I think you are not understanding the song.”

Jason told him, “Jesus Christ, Travis, come on.”

Travis insisted, “No way.”

Then Jason spouted out the lines, “Redwood tree / Ain’t hard to see,” and Travis busted up laughing.

Jason joked that “redwood tree” was “generous,” before saying song lyrics about him would go more like, “Japanese maple / Sometimes can see,” which made Trav laugh again.

“Wood” isn’t the only song inspired by Travis; t’s safe to assume “Honey,” “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Wi$h Li$t,” and “Eldest Daughter” also refer to him.