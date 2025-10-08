‘Too Hot to Handle’ Stars Emily Miller & Cam Holmes Engaged: ‘It Finally Happened’

Getty Images

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are engaged five years after meeting on “Too Hot to Handle”!

The couple announced the news on Instagram, writing, "IT FINALLY HAPPENED💍🤍.”

They shared photos from Cam’s romantic beach proposal, which included candles and vases of white roses.

Miller looked stunning in a short white dress, while Holmes chose a light-weight button-down shirt and pants.

The couple’s adorable 1-year-old son Reggie joined the couple for the special moment.

Afterward, Cam shared a photo on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Introducing my future wife.” She added on her Stories, “Overwhelmed by everyone’s love and support.”

Emily and Cam first met on “Too Hot to Handle” Season 2, which aired in 2021.

They have been through a lot since then, including an ectopic pregnancy, which left her with only one fallopian tube.

She told Grazia in 2024, “In terms of coping, we just took it day by day. Physically, it took a while to get over. It was very painful to do even some of the basic things - even going to the toilet was so painful for months. Mentally, I don’t know when the turning point was, there probably wasn’t one. We still talk about it now. It's not something that we just close the door on.”