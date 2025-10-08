Taylor Swift's Choreographer Mandy Moore Talks ‘Fate of Ophelia’ Video (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Famed choreographer Mandy Moore just made her mark in Taylor Swift’s new music video for “The Fate of Ophelia.”

“Extra’s” Derek Hough caught up with Mandy, who did the opening number for “Dancing with the Stars” Disney Night!

Reflecting on the music video, Mandy commented, “It literally was like one of the most fun moments on set I've ever had for days on end.”

Moore raved about Swift, saying, “She’s the real deal. Obviously, she’s the best.”

Mandy also confirmed that since Taylor is hush-hush about her new music, everyone only heard a click track on set.

She explained, "[Taylor] keeps everything super-secret. So like when the dancers, no one has heard the song. So like the only people that were hearing the songs were like me, her, and the Eras Tour dancers. Everyone else was just hearing click click click click the whole time.”

Due to the secrecy, Mandy had to direct the dancers. She explained, “And so it’s like I’ll count something the way that I want people to dance. So you know, it’d be like five and eight and one click click and feel that, you know, and so... you find like the breath in the moment or you tell them, “Okay, you have to kind of feel like this in the moment.”