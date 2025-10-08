Paris Hilton Says ‘Travel Runs in the Family’ as Hilton Survey Reveals Global ‘Inheritourism’ Trend

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is shining a spotlight on "inheritourism," a global phenomenon uncovered by Hilton’s 2026 Trends Report.

The global survey of more than 14,000 adults planning to travel in the next year, conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Hilton, found that parents are shaping where and how younger generations travel, in a growing movement dubbed “inheritourism.”

“It turns out travel runs in the family,” the hotel heiress, reality TV star, and DJ says in a video highlighting the findings. “Your parents' travel choices have likely become yours, too. And that's true no matter what your last name is.”

Two-thirds of respondents (66%) said their parents have influenced their hotel preferences, 73% said their travel style has been shaped by their parents, and 58% said their parents even influenced which loyalty programs they use. The research also found that 44% of parents who travel with their adult children pay for the entire trip, while just 14% of adult children pay most or all of their way. Most travelers — 59% — agreed that whoever foots the bill gets to choose the destination.

The report also explores a wider shift in travel priorities that Hilton calls the “whycation.”

"It’s clear that the meaning behind each journey matters more than ever," said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta. "People are traveling with purpose, whether that’s to reconnect, recharge, (re)discover or just take a breath. At Hilton, we call this shift the whycation: it’s a global movement rooted in intentionality, where travel begins not with a destination, but with a motivation."

According to the survey, the top reasons for leisure travel in 2026 are to rest and recharge (56%), spend time in nature (37%), improve mental health (36%), and enjoy “me time” (20%). Popular searches on Hilton.com reflect that focus on rest and escape, with Cancun, Honolulu, Orlando, Bali, and the Maldives among the most sought-after destinations.

Travelers are also carving out time for quiet. More than one in four (26%) plan to take a solo trip next year, while 48% expect to add solo days to family or group vacations. Even when traveling in a group, 28% say they’ll seek out more moments of silence on their own. Interest in retreats echoes this desire for calm: 57% of U.S. travelers surveyed by Morning Consult for Hilton said they would consider a quiet or silent retreat, with 53% particularly intrigued by reading retreats.

Hilton’s report also highlights the growing trend of multigenerational travel. Nearly half (48%) of the company’s global team members said they’re seeing more families vacationing with three or more generations. About 29% of parents are embracing “skip-generation” travel, sending children on trips with grandparents, while 50% plan one-on-one vacations with individual children. Properties like Motto by Hilton Rotterdam Blaak, with its connected rooms that can host up to 24 people across 12 connecting rooms, cater to these large family groups.

And as family travel expands, pets are coming along, too. Sixty-four percent of travelers search for pet-friendly accommodations, making “pet-friendly” the fifth most-used filter on Hilton.com. Through a partnership with Mars Petcare, Hilton properties provide guests with amenities such as pet relief areas, spacious rooms, and expert advice on traveling with animals.

The study also revealed that 84% of travelers plan to seek experiences the whole family can enjoy together, and 86% say they now value shared adventures more than material gifts. That family focus even extends to digital downtime: 58% of parents plan to enforce “no screen-time” moments during trips next year.

At the same time, adults are rediscovering the joy of play — 30% say they’re more open to trying new or adventurous activities while traveling than they would be at home. Hilton’s brands have leaned into this shift, from game nights in Tru by Hilton lobbies to luxury excursions through LXR Hotels & Resorts’ Pursuit of Adventure series, which includes private hikes in Hawaii and hot-air balloon rides over the Sonoran Desert.

Food remains a central part of the experience. While 86% of families prioritize dining together, nearly half (48%) cook their own meals while traveling, fueling a rise in “grocery store tourism.” Seventy-nine percent of travelers said they seek familiar comfort foods on trips, yet 77% enjoy exploring local grocery stores for authentic flavors. Meanwhile, Hilton’s Grubhub Onsite partnership has seen more than half a million in-hotel orders since launching in 2023 across several brands, including Hampton, Spark, Homewood Suites, Home2 Suites, and Tru by Hilton.

Digital convenience continues to shape the travel experience, too. Globally, 73% of travelers value digital check-in and checkout options, and Hilton reports that more than 12 million Hilton Honors Digital Keys were downloaded in the first half of 2025 — up 20% from the previous year.

AI tools are also emerging as essential planning companions: 61% of travelers said AI is valuable when organizing trips, though many still prefer human validation once they arrive. Hilton concierges in London, for instance, say guests increasingly ask them to “validate or enhance” AI-generated itineraries.

From inheritourism to whycations, the findings reveal a world of travelers redefining purpose, connection, and play.