Nicole Kidman Seemingly Hinted at Keith Urban Split Before Divorce Filing

Getty Images

At the end of September, news broke about Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation, but was she hinting at it a month before?

In an interview with Vogue for the August issue, Kidman, 58, was asked about aging.

Without explicitly talking about her relationship with Keith, she said, “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?"

She did open up about her fun summer, which didn’t seem to include Keith!

She shared, “Going to Hyde Park and concerts, Glastonbury and Salisbury — so much summer fun — ‘Evita,’ seeing theater, walking Hampstead Heath, swimming there.”

Nicole was in London for the filming of her anticipated movie “Practical Magic 2.”

She went on, “Went to Portugal, went to Greece, had my nieces and nephews around, lots of family: my sister, my best friend since I was 4, and her three children. A very tight group."

It has been reported that Kidman has been leaning on her sister since her marriage broke down.

A source recently told People magazine, “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The insider added of Kidman, "She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Nicole and Keith were married for 19 years before she filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

In the papers, Nicole requested that she be named the “primary residential parent” of their two children, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14.

As part of the filing, Kidman included a marital dissolution agreement signed by her and Urban, on September 6 and August 26, respectively.

A parenting plan, a child support plan, and a “parenting seminar order” were also detailed in the marital dissolution agreement, Us Weekly reports.

In the agreed-upon parenting plan, Sunday and Faith will spend 306 days with their mother and 59 days with their father. The couple has agreed to be a team when making major decisions about their kids. If they can’t see eye-to-eye, “[Kidman] shall have final decision-making authority.”

They have waived spousal and child support but the plan notes that Keith has “prepaid all child support obligations.”

The filing stated, "Neither party shall pay any amount and/or form of alimony or spousal support to the other. All alimony and spousal support claims are hereby forever waived by the parties."