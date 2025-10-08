Getty Images

Former NFL star Cam Newton is a dad again!



In an episode of the “Tamron Hall Show,” Newton broke the news that his ninth child has arrived.

In an exclusive clip obtained by Us Weekly, Newton said, “He’s already here.”

His baby boy is his second child with girlfriend Jasmin Brown.

In May, Brown announced her pregnancy while celebrating Mother’s Day.

She wrote on Instagram, “Feeling ALL the love, kicks and elbows … Cheers to our growing tribe.”

Around the same time, Newton expressed his desire to have more kids.

He told People magazine, “Did I tell you I want more? But jokingly, and not jokingly, they really give me my purpose and there’s so many different things that I look at to say, they’re my refuge. They’re my peace. They’re my encouragement.”

“There’s times where, I’m here and they’re still at home. Those type of things affect me but it also gives me more reason to say I’m doing this because of that situation,” Cam went on. “I proudly say I have eight children. Six biologically through me. And I don’t believe in stepchildren. What my biological kids get, everybody gets. I don’t have no favorites. I’m raising kings and queens.”