Hilaria Baldwin Tearfully Shares ‘Gratitude’ After ‘DWTS' Elimination (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

Hilaria Baldwin and Gleb Savchenko spoke to “Extra” after they were eliminated from “Dancing with the Stars" on Disney Night.

“I'm grateful,” Hilaria tearfully shared. “I live my life with gratitude every day. You can never take one day for granted. And this experience has been so wonderful. And I will only look back at it with love, and I'm only crying because it's been so wonderful and I'm sad to go.”

What’s next? Maybe some rest!

Gleb suggested to Hilaria, “You'll get a glass of wine. You'll get a massage. You sleep in.”

And this isn’t the end for Hilaria and Gleb’s friendship — he joked it’s the start of a whole new career for him!

“We'll shoot some TikToks with Alec. I'll teach him how to dance. He'll put me in his movie. That's going to be the start of my acting career… We’ll shoot a dance movie. He’ll be our teacher in the dance movie, and we’ll be his students.”