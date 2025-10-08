Gene Simmons’ Wife Shannon Gives Update on KISS Rocker Following Car Crash

Getty Images

KISS rocker Gene Simmons, 76, was involved in a car crash on Tuesday in Malibu, NBC 4 reports.

The Los Angeles Sheriff Department told the station that Simmons’ Lincoln Navigator crashed into a parked car around 1 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, the singer told them he passed out or fainted behind the wheel.

He was sent to the hospital, but his wife Shannon Tweed later told NBC 4 he is now recovering at home.

She explained that Gene had recently changed medications and needed to drink more water.

According to Tweed, after Simmons passed out, his car crossed over several lanes before crashing.