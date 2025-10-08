'Extra's' Prime Day Picks – Day 2!

Amazon’s October Prime Day is wrapping up today! And we’re here to share all the goods so you don’t miss out!

Adele, Olivia Wilde and Shay Mitchell can all be seen running around town with their Stanley Cup – and they’re not the only ones. Stay hydrated and grab a steal of a deal on a Stanley tumbler:

Speaking of staying hydrated, Liquid I.V. is a Prime Big Deal – choose your favorite flavor:

Don’t get caught without chargers – these have long cords and are great to have all over your house:

Anastasia Beverly Hills fans include Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey and Sofia Vergara – score this eyeshadow palette so you can be red-carpet ready for your next event (or date night)!

Mark Wahlberg, Steph Curry, and Don Cheadle have all taken Callaway golf clubs for a swing, and here’s your chance to score:

Be sure to stay cozy at home this winter with these plush moccasin slippers!

Keep your smile looking like a Hollywood star with this Oral-B electric Toothbrush:

Halloween is right around the corner…don’t know what to wear? You can’t go wrong with a dinosaur inflatable costume!

Keep up with Reese, Jenna, and Oprah – all the book clubs – with a Kindle. It’s nice to not have to carry books with you when you travel!

Don’t forget the kids! This 3Doodler 3D Pen Set for kids is a highly rated home art activity set that is sure to capture their attention: