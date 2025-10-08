‘DWTS’: Robert Irwin on ‘Zootopia 2’ Role, the ‘Irwin Aura’ & Dedication Night (Exclusive)

“Dancing with the Stars” team Robert Irwin and Witney Carson chatted with “Extra” after their “Zootopia”-inspired cha-cha on Disney Night.

Robert, who was just announced as the koala character Robert Furwin in the new “Zootopia 2” movie, was feeling really happy with the dance.

He shared, “The cha-cha is so sneaky-hard… It's just so technical and so challenging, but I'm really happy that we came out, we attacked it, and we really wanted to capture the spirit of ‘Zootopia.’ So honored to be part of ‘Zootopia 2,’ and it's just really fun to feel the magic of Disney.”

The conservationist did admit, though, that it was a little scary starting their routine up in the rafters.

Irwin said, “Luckily, I don't have a fear of heights, because we were way up there… You forget how massive this ballroom is till you're in the rafters.”

Plus, Witney raved about the “Irwin aura.”

Carson said, “The whole Irwin family, I just want them around me at all times because they just make everyone feel better and they're amazing.”

Witney added of Robert and his sister Bindi, “I don't know how your mom did it, but she's incredible the way that she raised you both.”

Robert added, “I'm so grateful for my family, and I'm excited for next week because we're going to be really doing a special dedication to my family and to my mom, and I'm really excited for it.”