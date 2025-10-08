Getty Images

Dolly Parton is speaking out about her health after her sister asked fans to pray for her.

On Wednesday, Dolly posted a video on social media letting fans know that she’s okay, writing in the caption, "I ain't dead yet!"

While on set shooting commercials for the Grand Ole Opry she took a moment to share, “I know lately everybody thinks that I’m sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I’m working hard here. Anyway, I wanted to put everybody’s minds at ease.”

She added, “I appreciate your prayers because I ama person of faith, I can always use the prayers for anything and everything… but I want you know that I’m okay. I’ve got some problems as I’ve mentioned.”

Dolly went on to explain, “Back when my husband Carl was very sick, that was for a long time, and then when he passed I didn’t take care of myself… so when I got around to it the doctor said we need to take care of this, we need to take care of that, nothing major, but I did have to cancel some things so I could be closer to home, closer to Vanderbilt where I’m having some treatments here and there but I wanted you I know I’m not dying.”

Addressing online rumors, she said, “Did you see that AI picture of Reba [McEntire] and me? Ooh, lordie, they had Reba at my deathbed… if I was really dying I don’t think Reba would be the one at my deathbed, she might come visit me earlier, but anyway there are just a lot of rumors flying around but I figured if you heard it from me you would know I was okay.”

Parton closed by saying, “I’m not ready to die yet, I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working. I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

This week, Dolly's sister Freida alarmed fans when she posted on Facebook, "Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly. Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately. I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.”

Freida later returned to Facebook to clarify, "I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly. She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer. It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Back on September 28, Dolly announced her Las Vegas residency would be delayed.

The country icon wrote, “As many of you know, I’ve been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures. As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000 check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!”

She went on, “In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You see good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."