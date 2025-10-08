Celebrity News October 08, 2025
Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour 2026 Dates Announced
The Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour is coming back next year.
A brand-new live show will be kicking off on January 22 in Akron, Ohio.
Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills are some of the dancing favorites who are taking part in the tour, which will make stops in big cities like Boston, New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles.
In a statement, Ryan O’Dowd, president of Unscripted, BBC Studios, and executive producer on “Dancing with the Stars,” said, “’Dancing with the Stars’ has been captivating fans for two decades, and the passion for the show has never been stronger. Last year, the tour sold out in every city for the first time in franchise history, so we extended the run — and sold those shows out as well.
“More than anything, it’s incredible to see the fandom and energy on the road. The tour gives our professional dancers the chance to connect and directly interact with the very people who cheer for them and vote for them each week. That connection, coupled with the exhilaration of experiencing these performances live, makes the tour a truly unforgettable experience for fans nationwide.”
The 74-date tour will wrap on May 2 in Salt Lake City.
For ticket information, visit DWTSTour.com.
Here are the dates below:
January 22 — Akron, OH — Akron Civic Theatre
January 23 — Verona, NY — Turning Stone Resort Casino
January 24 — Boston, MA — Boch Center — Wang Theater
January 27 — Bangor, ME — Cross Insurance Center
January 29 — Manchester, NH — SNHU Arena
January 30 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena
January 31 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena
February 1 — Niagara Falls, ON — OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
February 3 — Buffalo, NY — Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
February 4 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center
February 5 — Hershey, PA — GIANT Center
February 6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark
February 7 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa
February 10 — White Plains, NY — Westchester County Center
February 12 — Schenectady, NY — Proctors
February 13 — Williamsport, PA — Community Arts Center
February 14 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey PAC
February 15 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall
February 17 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center^
February 18 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center^
February 19 — Baltimore, MD — Hippodrome
February 20 — National Harbor, MD — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
February 22 — Pittsburgh, PA — Petersen Events Center
February 24 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre
February 25 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
February 26 — Ames, IA — Stephens Auditorium
February 27 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre
February 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Andrew J. Brady
March 1 — Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theater
March 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre
March 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory
March 5 — Kansas City, MO — Kansas City Music Hall
March 6 — Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre
March 8 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall
March 10 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
March 11 — Nashville, TN — Opry House
March 12 — Knoxville, TN — Knoxville Civic Auditorium
March 13 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater
March 14 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
March 15 — Durham, NC — DPAC
March 17 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Dome
March 18 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center
March 19 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston PAC
March 20 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
March 21 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 22 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall
March 24 — Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
March 25 — Daytona Beach, FL — Peabody Auditorium
March 26 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena
March 27 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 28 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall
March 29 — Hollywood, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
March 31 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre
April 1 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre
April 2 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena
April 3 — Biloxi, MS — Beau Rivage
April 4 — Biloxi, MS — Beau Rivage
April 9 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
April 10 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
April 11 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena
April 12 — Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre
April 15 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater
April 16 — Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds
April 17 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center for the Performing Arts
April 18 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic
April 19 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre
April 21 — Sacramento, CA — SAFE Credit Union PAC
April 22 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre
April 23 — Costa Mesa, CA — Segerstrom Center for the Arts
April 24 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas
April 25 — Los Angeles, CA — Dolby Theatre
April 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre
May 2 — Salt Lake City, UT — Eccles Theater