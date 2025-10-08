Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour 2026 Dates Announced

Instagram

The Dancing with the Stars: Live! Tour is coming back next year.

A brand-new live show will be kicking off on January 22 in Akron, Ohio.

Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Britt Stewart, and Hailey Bills are some of the dancing favorites who are taking part in the tour, which will make stops in big cities like Boston, New York City, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

In a statement, Ryan O’Dowd, president of Unscripted, BBC Studios, and executive producer on “Dancing with the Stars,” said, “’Dancing with the Stars’ has been captivating fans for two decades, and the passion for the show has never been stronger. Last year, the tour sold out in every city for the first time in franchise history, so we extended the run — and sold those shows out as well.

“More than anything, it’s incredible to see the fandom and energy on the road. The tour gives our professional dancers the chance to connect and directly interact with the very people who cheer for them and vote for them each week. That connection, coupled with the exhilaration of experiencing these performances live, makes the tour a truly unforgettable experience for fans nationwide.”

The 74-date tour will wrap on May 2 in Salt Lake City.

For ticket information, visit DWTSTour.com.

Here are the dates below:

January 22 — Akron, OH — Akron Civic Theatre

January 23 — Verona, NY — Turning Stone Resort Casino

January 24 — Boston, MA — Boch Center — Wang Theater

January 27 — Bangor, ME — Cross Insurance Center

January 29 — Manchester, NH — SNHU Arena

January 30 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

January 31 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

February 1 — Niagara Falls, ON — OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

February 3 — Buffalo, NY — Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

February 4 — University Park, PA — Bryce Jordan Center

February 5 — Hershey, PA — GIANT Center

February 6 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

February 7 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

February 10 — White Plains, NY — Westchester County Center

February 12 — Schenectady, NY — Proctors

February 13 — Williamsport, PA — Community Arts Center

February 14 — Newark, NJ — New Jersey PAC

February 15 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

February 17 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center^

February 18 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center^

February 19 — Baltimore, MD — Hippodrome

February 20 — National Harbor, MD — The Theater at MGM National Harbor

February 22 — Pittsburgh, PA — Petersen Events Center

February 24 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

February 25 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

February 26 — Ames, IA — Stephens Auditorium

February 27 — St. Louis, MO — Stifel Theatre

February 28 — Cincinnati, OH — Andrew J. Brady

March 1 — Peoria, IL — Prairie Home Alliance Theater

March 3 — Milwaukee, WI — Miller High Life Theatre

March 4 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

March 5 — Kansas City, MO — Kansas City Music Hall

March 6 — Rosemont, IL — Rosemont Theatre

March 8 — Grand Rapids, MI — DeVos Performance Hall

March 10 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

March 11 — Nashville, TN — Opry House

March 12 — Knoxville, TN — Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 13 — Richmond, VA — Altria Theater

March 14 — Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

March 15 — Durham, NC — DPAC

March 17 — Virginia Beach, VA — The Dome

March 18 — Greensboro, NC — Steven Tanger Center

March 19 — North Charleston, SC — North Charleston PAC

March 20 — Spartanburg, SC — Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

March 21 — Huntsville, AL — VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

March 22 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

March 24 — Jacksonville, FL — Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

March 25 — Daytona Beach, FL — Peabody Auditorium

March 26 — Orlando, FL — Addition Financial Arena

March 27 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 28 — Clearwater, FL — Ruth Eckerd Hall

March 29 — Hollywood, FL — Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

March 31 — Atlanta, GA — Fox Theatre

April 1 — Memphis, TN — Orpheum Theatre

April 2 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena

April 3 — Biloxi, MS — Beau Rivage

April 4 — Biloxi, MS — Beau Rivage

April 9 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 10 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 11 — Wichita, KS — INTRUST Bank Arena

April 12 — Denver, CO — Bellco Theatre

April 15 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

April 16 — Portland, OR — Theater of the Clouds

April 17 — Eugene, OR — Hult Center for the Performing Arts

April 18 — San Jose, CA — San Jose Civic

April 19 — Reno, NV — Grand Theatre

April 21 — Sacramento, CA — SAFE Credit Union PAC

April 22 — San Diego, CA — San Diego Civic Theatre

April 23 — Costa Mesa, CA — Segerstrom Center for the Arts

April 24 — Las Vegas, NV — Fontainebleau Las Vegas

April 25 — Los Angeles, CA — Dolby Theatre

April 30 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre