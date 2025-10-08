Getty Images

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers are facing off in court for a third day of “he said, she said” testimony as Denise attempts to obtain a permanent restraining order against her estranged husband.

“Extra” was in downtown L.A. as both Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers arrived for today’s showdown!

Aaron spoke to “Extra” as he walked into a courthouse to testify in his own defense.

He said, “This is to clear my name.. my family name.. we've been run through the mud. I want to be completely exonerated.”

“This whole thing for me has just been a waste of time... needless,” Phypers went on.

Today in court, Denise alleged Aaron once threatened her life.

In response to the allegations, Aaron told us outside the courtroom, “They’re absolutely not true. She’s not in danger. She’s never been in danger. All I’ve done is help. We’ve been together nine years.”

In July, Denise got a temporary restraining order against Aaron, 11 days after he filed for divorce.

In those documents obtained by “Extra, he asked for spousal support, claiming Denise earns more than $250,000 from tv appearances, brand deals, and most importantly, her only fans account. He also argued that he owns copyright of her photographs because he took them.

As for the photographs, Aaron confidently told us, “I own them all. Yes, I have copyright. I haven’t exercised anything right now and we’ll see how this goes with everything. All those images are mine.”

Aaron also accuses Denise of being unfaithful to him and hooking up with another one of her “Beverly Hills Housewives” cast mates.

Outside court yesterday, Aaron told “Extra” he doesn’t know why things went wrong but alluded to cheating.

He claimed, "I caught her with Brandi [Glanville] earlier. This was back in 2018, 10 days after our marriage."

Both Denise and Brandi have denied those rumors that actually started when they were both on the show.

If the judge sides with Denise, her restraining order against Aaron would continue to be in effect for up to five years.

Richards hasn’t commented on Phypers’ comments to “Extra.”

Denise has accused Aaron of physical abuse, which he has vehemently denied.