Sara Bareilles & Joe Tippett Are Married!

Getty Images

Singer Sara Bareilles, 45, and actor Joe Tippett, 43, tied the knot over the weekend!

Sara shared the happy news on Instagram with a carousel of photos. She wrote, “We did a big thing. I will just say I love this man and I love the community who came to hold us up. I am feeling so lucky and so grateful. ❤️”

Bareilles looked gorgeous in a floor-length white gown with a plunging neckline and slit up the side. She wore her hair in an updo adorned with a floral headband and carried a bouquet in fall colors. Tippett looked every bit ready for an autumn wedding in a dark green three-piece suit with brown leather shoes.

It appears their dog took part in the ceremony, too, wearing a tiny tuxedo and bow tie!

On Saturday, Joe gushed over their wedding plans on Instagram with a photo of the couple. He wrote, “Marrying My Best Friend Today. May We All Be So Lucky.”

Instagram

In Style reports that Sara and Joe met while working on the Broadway musical “The Waitress” in 2015. Sara wrote the music for the show, while Joe played the role of Earl.

According to the magazine, they started dating in 2016 and Tippett popped the question in 2023.