Paris Hilton Shares Her Kids’ Latest Milestones: ‘They’re So Smart’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Paris Hilton is a fashionista, socialite, reality TV star, pop star, world-famous DJ, and a businesswoman… and now she’s loving life in her mom era!

“Extra” spoke with Paris about her life with husband Carter Reum and their two little ones Phoenix and London.

Paris is loving life, saying, “My kids are the cutest little angels in the world. They love animals just like me, so it’s just been the greatest joy ever. I just feel so lucky to be a mom and to have this amazing family.”

Paris and Carter just moved into a new home. She commented, “It just feels like a dream come true, everything.”

As for her how their kids are doing, Paris gushed, “They’re running around, chasing each other, they’re singing, they’re dancing. They’re so smart, both of them. My husband has them doing so many different activities every day.”

Paris revealed that she loves going to Disneyland and arcades with their kids, saying, “Just see it through their eyes, it’s like experiencing it all over again. It’s so special and so much fun and every day is just a gift from God.”

Hilton also dished on her new passion project, the animated children’s series “Paris & Pups,” coming soon to YouTube.