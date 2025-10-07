Getty Images

Nicole Kidman has been quiet since news broke of her split from Keith Urban.

On Tuesday, she returned to Instagram, sharing her first post after the split made headlines.

Along with some photos of herself at the Chanel Fashion Show, Nicole wrote, “Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls ❤️ So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy.”

Days after filing for divorce, Kidman showed up in Paris with their daughters.

Sunday and Faith stood side by side with Nicole at the star-studded Chanel Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week.

Nicole wore a white button-down shirt with gray slacks for the appearance, while Sunday chose a red sleeveless top and jeans and Faith wore a black dress and jean jacket.

Kidman may not be saying much since her divorce filing, but she’s been spotted out several times.

On Saturday, Kidman, 58, appeared at amfAR's Dallas Gala at a private residence, where she presented her "Lioness" collaborator Taylor Sheridan, 55, with an award.

In photos published by DailyMail.com, the Oscar winner was also spotted hiking in Nashville with her sister Antonia Kidman.

The photos surfaced days after a source told People magazine, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The insider added of Kidman, "She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

Keith and Nicole were married for 19 years.

And according to TMZ, Nicole’s inner circle believes that Keith has already moved on from the marriage.

Sources close to Kidman claimed to the outlet, “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."