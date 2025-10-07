Keri Russell ‘Shocked' Over Taylor Swift Being a Fan: 'I'm Flattered' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Diplomat” star Keri Russell and creator/writer/executive producer Debora Cahn are dishing on Season 3.

“Extra” spoke with Keri ahead of her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on the same night as Taylor Swift!

Taylor is a longtime fan of Kerri's, and she told, "Extra" about earning the pop superstar's admiration, "I was shocked. I’m flattered.”

Keri said of Taylor’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl,” “I can’t wait to, like, hear the new music and do it all.”

On "The Tonight Show," Jimmy showed Keri screen grabs from Taylor's MySpace account in 2008 gushing about the “Felicity” star.

“I think Keri Russell is the coolest celebrity ever,” Taylor wrote back then.

Russell is a fan of her own show because “The Diplomat” is simply that good.

“Whether I’m on it or not,” she said, “this would be one of my favorite shows to watch. I’m a fan when I read the scripts. I feel like a fan even when I watch it. I have all the feelings of loving the story and the characters just as much as someone who’s not in it.”

As for the upcoming season, Russell teased that her character Kate Wyler’s husband Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell) is always “causing mischief” and will do a lot more of the same.

She said, “That’s what’s lovable and infuriating about him.”

Debora agreed, saying, “Only gets worse.”

Debora also dished on the major TV reunion we’ll see as Bradley Whitford becomes a series regular in his role as Allison Janney’s character Grace Penn’s husband. Janney and Whitford were on every episode of “The West Wing” together, from 1999-2007.

She explained, “Sometimes I think that I dreamed the whole thing… Allison seemed like a moon shot, and we were able to convince her to come on the show, and then we were talking to her and saying, ‘You know, we got to get somebody to come in and play your husband...’ and she was like, ‘Well, do you think it should be Brad?’ I was like, ‘That would be so fun if we could get him.’ It’s nice that it worked out.”

Cahn also revealed that they’ve started writing Season 4 and will be shooting soon.