Jared Leto & Jeff Bridges on Their ‘Tron: Ares’ Prom Pic: ‘It’s an Honor’ (Exclusive)

“Extra” caught up with Jared Leto and Jeff Bridges at the L.A. premiere of the new sci-fi sequel “Tron: Ares.”

Jared reflected on how much he loved the original and raved over how vital Jeff Bridges’ work has been for him as an actor.

Leto said, “It was the day and age of the home computer and the video game. So, the movie spoke to the times that we were all living in as kids. And the idea that you could go from the real world into the grid... this digital place that everyone was talking about. It's just incredible.”

He added, “That's where I discovered, you know, Jeff Bridges as a young kid. Of course, I’ve been watching his amazing work for decades. And it's been really informative for me as an actor, a creative person. I love the fact that Jeff has done a lot of different creative things as an artist, a visual artist, and a musician. So, there's a lot I learned from that.”

Plus, the guys dished on that prom-style pic they took together in costume on set!

Jeff explained, “I always do a prom photo with people I enjoy. And it's that holding the elbows and looking off to the side with kind of the dazed expression. And so, we did some of those.”

Jared added, “It's an honor to do the prom photo with Jeff.”