How Oscar Isaac Found Inspiration from Prince for Victor Frankenstein (Exclusive)

Oscar Isaac spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour at the L.A. premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein,” in which he plays Victor Frankenstein.

Oscar reflected on how this is a passion project for Guillermo, saying, “It's been 30 years, you know, or more really meditating on this, and taking in this text that for him is like a holy text, and then to kind of let loose and let him fully express himself through this material — it's such a beautiful thing. So, to be here to support him feels the best.”

He also dished on drawing inspiration from Prince and Mick Jagger for Victor’s walk!

Isaac shared, “Guillermo, early on he's like I need this guy to be… a rock star. He's not a scientist. He's an artist… Also, the beautiful costumes by Kate Hawley, who was inspired very much from '70s London, you know, Jimi Hendrix, and I had these little black boots that reminded me a lot of Prince. So, I watched some of his walk, his kind of serpentine way that he moves around the stage ,and took that.”

He went on to talk about playing Victor, saying, “For such a dark character and a character that comes from a lot of pain, I found it very pleasurable. He's someone that is a vitalist and he's a sensualist and so he's kind of a slave to his own desire. And so to be able to kind of lean into that pleasure that he gets even when he's being cruel was kind of freeing.”

Oscar talked about the atmosphere on set, saying, “It was it was like being a kid again with Guillermo there. He's so joyful and excited and mischievous, and that was an infectious energy.”

Plus, he praised Jacob Elordi’s portrayal of the Creature, saying, “I think it's just heartbreaking. The moment that he walked on set, the first time I saw him, you know, he's terrifying, but at the same time so lonely and so graceful and beautiful, and I think people are going to be very, very surprised by his take on this.”

Terri also spoke with star Mia Goth, who plays both Victor Frankenstein's mother as well as his love interest. She admitted to having some doubt about playing two different roles in the space of one film, though she did so famously in "X," but she said that when Guillermo asks, you say yes and figure it out!

Mia also raved that she was “blown away” by Jacob Elordi’s performance as the Creature.