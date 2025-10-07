Getty Images

On Tuesday, Denise Richards endured a second day of testimony while attempting to obtain a permanent restraining order against estranged husband Aaron Phypers.

During the court hearing, Richards was cross-examined by Phypers’ legal team about a video she sent to her ex on August 21.

In the nearly 12-minute video, Richards called out Phypers, who had just slammed her in several interviews.

She said, “I called you a couple of times. I have so many questions for you. I feel like you had this whole f***ing thing planned.”

While Richards noted that she hadn’t watched the interviews, she had been informed by her team. She stated, “Whatever. It is what it is… Things were bad with Charlie [Sheen] and I, but he never hit below the belt.”

Denise and Charlie were married for three years until their 2005 split.

Denise’s video to Aaron was played in court. Reflecting on their marriage, she told him, “I believed you and I loved you. I really thought you were my soulmate when we got married.

“The fights were so f**king bad, especially when your family moved here. I tried my hardest. I just couldn’t do that f**king sh*t,” Richards went on. “I get it, you’re upset that I filed a restraining order and other sh*t.”



Richards accused Phypers of physical abuse, claiming, “You hit me one too many times and each time it was getting worse and worse… You did some serious damage. You were manic. You were the one person I thought I could trust.”

According to Denise, she married “someone that I never even f**king knew.”

Along with calling Aaron a “narcissist" on the video played in court, she recalled the final months of their marriage, saying, “The last six months, when you didn’t stand up for me. Then I found stuff on your phone, that’s when I knew… this was all set up and I just had to bite the bullet. You filed [for divorce], I didn’t. You did.”

Aaron filed for divorce in July after nearly seven years of marriage. That same month, Denise requested a temporary restraining order against him.

Bringing Charlie back into the conversation, Denise insisted on the video, Denise insisted, “I don’t know you. That’s why I’m having such a hard time. Charlie, I know. Every other ex, I knew. I don’t know you. That’s why this has been so f***ing hard. That’s what I have to come to terms with. I don’t even know who the f*** you are.”

Earlier this week, “Extra” spotted Aaron outside the courthouse, who denied the abuse allegations, saying, “None of it’s true, a bunch of lies. I never laid a hand on Denise, ever.”