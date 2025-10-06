Taylor Swift Reveals Mom Andrea’s Take on Raunchy Song ‘Wood’

Instagram

Taylor Swift’s raunchy song “Wood” has everyone talking, but what does her mom Andrea Swift think of the lyrics?

In an interview for SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” Swift commented, “I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is.”

The song does mention superstitious activities, including knocking on wood, stepping on cracks, and wishing on falling stars.

Fans, however, can’t get over Swift’s reference to a “magic wand” in the song, which is seemingly about her fiancé Travis Kelce.

She sings, “Seems to me that you and me we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood.”

In another part of the song, Swift alludes to their sex life with the lyrics, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He (ah!)matized me / And opened my eyes. / Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

Swift’s risqué lyrics didn’t seem to catch Andrea’s attention, though. Taylor noted, “That's the joy of the double entendre. That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head. That song, you, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song."

Taylor’s latest album “The Life of a Showgirl” carries an “explicit” label on several of her songs, including “Wood.”

She explained, “If it, to me, improves the intensity of the moment or if, in terms of syllables or you just, consonants and vowels, if, if to me it pops off more, you know, there are certain lyrics that just bounce more.”

“Or if it feels like it's a part of the vernacular of how that character that I'm kind of cosplaying in that song would speak. Like, there are a lot of different reasons you choose to throw in a swear word or, like, a certain phrase or a sort of alliteration or whatever,” Taylor went on. “But that's what I love so much about songwriting is those, those decisions are fun and oftentimes hilarious to make.”